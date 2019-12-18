CAA has nothing to do with Muslims in India, says Delhi Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 18: Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari clarified that under the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Muslim refugees who come to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will not get Indian citizenship.

    Bukhari, Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid said,''Under Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Muslim refugees who come to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan, & Bangladesh will not get Indian citizenship. It has nothing to do with the Muslims living in India.''

    Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari

    ''To protest is the democratic right of the people of India, no one can stop us from doing it. However, it is important that it is done in control, keeping our emotions in control is the most important part,'' he also said.

    Anti-citizenship law stir: No fresh violence reported in West Bengal

    Ever since the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) bill got the President's nod, there have been widespread protests and violence across several areas of India, including Delhi and Assam.

    Protesters are demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law. During protests against the law in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Tuesday, some miscreants set vehicles on fire, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged public properties.

    Anti-CAA protests: Delhi police files 3 FIRs; 75 tear gas shells used at Jamia University

    Police also resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, though the situation has been brought under control, say police. Union Minister Amit Shah has reiterated that there will be no rollback of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

