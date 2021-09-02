C.1.2: Mumbai makes RT-PCR test mandatory for international flyers

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Sep 02: Following the discovery of the new strain of COVID-19-C.1.2, Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Muncipal Corporation has made RT-PCR test mandatory for international passengers arriving in the city's airport from September 3 onwards.

The BMC in a statement said, RT-PCR test mandatory for international passengers arriving at Mumbai Airport from UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe upon arrival at the airport at their own cost, in wake of the discovery of a new strain of Covid-19.

The new provisions has however scrapped the provision for an institutional quarantine for international passengers travelling by air.

Story first published: Thursday, September 2, 2021, 12:06 [IST]