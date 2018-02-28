MP and Odisha bypolls 2018 results (LIVE): BJD takes massive lead in Bijepur, Congress ahead in MP

Counting for two key assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha's Bijepur assembly seat has begun. The bypoll held on February 24 recorded 77.05 per cent and 70.40 percent voting turnout recorded in Mungaoli and Kolaras respectively. In Odisha's Bijepur , 72 per cent polling was recorded till 5pm.
The by-elections in Madhya Pradesh are seen as providing an opportunity to gauge the mood of the state that will go for assembly elections this year. Both seats are currently held by the Congress. The Congress has fielded Mahendra Singh Yadav from Kolaras and Brijendra Singh Yadav from Mungaoli, while the BJP has fielded Baisahab Yadav from Mungaoli and Devendra Jain from Kolaras.
Both the BJP and Congress are confident of the victory on the two seats, that fall under Guna Lok Sabha constituency, the pocket-borough of Congress stalwart Jyotiraditya Scindia.
The bypolls were necessitated due to the death of sitting Congress MLAs Mahendra Singh Kalukheda (Mungaoli) and Ram Singh Yadav (Kolaras). For Scindia, retaining both the seats in his home turf is a battle of prestige as he is positioning himself as the chief ministerial candidate of the Congress. Aware of the high stakes involved, the Gwalior royal had onstantly toured these two seats in a bid to ward off the saffron challenge.
In Odisha, district of Bargarh has seen more union ministers, parliamentarians, MLAs, film stars, politicians than any poll in Odisha might have ever witnessed. Odisha's two union ministers, Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram had led BJP's campaign in the district. Also, Smriti Irani had addressed three rallies.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had spent a night in the constituency during his hectic two-day schedule of rallies. This is the last bypoll in the state before the 2019 general elections.
The by-poll was necessitated due to death of Congress MLA Subal Sahu. BJD candidate Rita Sahu, Pranay Sahu of Congress and BJP's Ashok Panigrahi are in the fray. For the first time, Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines were used in the Bijepur by-poll.
Here are the byelection LIVE Updates:
11:44 am
Bijepur assembly: After the completion of 10th Round. BJP secured 31366, Congress- 2788, BJD- 54104 votes, NOTA- 849. BJD leads by 22738, reports Times of India.
11:16 am
Bijepur by-poll: BJD leading over BJP by 12,000 votes, Congress third, reports ANI.
11:10 am
Mungaoli by-poll: Congress leading over BJP by 1300 votes in the third round of counting.
11:10 am
Bijepur assembly: According to reports, BJD nominee Rita Sahu was leading by a margin of 2906 votes over her nearest BJP candidate Ashok Panigrahi after first round of counting of votes.
11:07 am
Congress leading by 1373 votes in Kolaras by-polls
10:30 am
In the second round, Congress widens lead in Kolaras; moves ahead of BJP in Mungaoli.
09:55 am
Bhai Sahab Yadav of BJP leads Brajendra Singh Yadav of Congress by 266 votes in Mungaoli after first round
09:19 am
Congress leader Suresh Routray’s alleged that three leaders of the party who had campaigned at Bijepur played a double game as they caused internal sabotage to ensure defeat of the Congress candidate, reports The Statesman.
09:18 am
Bijepur assembly: Even before counting of votes, the Congress leaders not only conceded defeat but have started hurling accusations of betrayal and internal sabotage, reports The Statesman.
09:10 am
Counting of postal ballots is underway in all the assembly seats.
09:03 am
Bijepur assembly bypoll will witness direct fight between BJP and CM Naveen Patnaik's BJD
09:02 am
Bijepur assembly seat: Counting process begins at Anchal College, Padmapur. Total 21 rounds of counting expected. Postal ballots will be counted first, reports Times of India.
08:37 am
Trend of results is expected to be available by noon.
08:33 am
All the three seats that went to bypolls – Kolaras, Mungaoli and Bijepur – were earlier with Congress.
08:12 am
Odisha Bye-Elections: The fate of 13 candidates, including BJD’s Rita Sahu, BJP’s Ashok Panigrahi and Congress’ Pranaya Sahu, would be decided today.
08:12 am
All eyes would be on bye-elections results of Madhya Pradesh as the BJP-ruled state will go to Assembly polls later this year. BJD-ruled Odisha will go to polls next year.
08:12 am
Counting of votes for Kolaras, Mungaoli and Bijepur Assembly bypoll result begins.
OneIndia News
