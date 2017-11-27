Bure din for Congress: Party workers vandalised office over ticket distribution in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Nov 27: Sunday was no 'funday' for the Congress in Gujarat. Two important developments in the poll-bound Gujarat left the Congress party leaders at their wit's end.

First, the news of the resignation of Gujarat Congress spokesperson Rekhaben Chaudhary shocked the party. Then Congress witnessed violent protests by its workers over ticket distribution.

Several Congress workers vandalised property at the party office in Gandhinagar over ticket distribution issue on Sunday, reported ANI.

Congress workers vandalised property at party office over ticket distribution issue in Gandhinagar yesterday #GujaratElections2017 pic.twitter.com/bDRNJP1Jlr — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2017

On Sunday night, the Congress released its third list of 76 candidates for the second phase of the Gujarat polls--the filing of nominations for which ends on Monday. The party has earlier announced the names of 86 candidates in two phases. The Congress, however, could not finalise the names of its candidates in 20 more seats.

The Assembly polls in Gujarat are scheduled on December 9 and 14. The counting of votes will take place on December 18, as stated by the Election Commission (EC) earlier.

Chaudhary tendered her resignation as a primary member of the party, spokesperson and all other posts. The resignation comes a few days before the Assembly elections.

Political pundits say the resignation is a sign of tension within the Congress which is trying to give a tough fight to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming elections.

"The Congress is in disarray in Gujarat. The violent protest staged by party workers over ticket distribution is another sign that all is not well with the Congress in Gujarat ahead of the polls.

"If the Congress wants to give a fight to the BJP then the party has to remain united. Otherwise, its chances of winning are very bleak," stated a political analyst.

OneIndia