Bulli Bai case: With main conspirator Neeraj Bishnoi's arrest, whole network busted: Delhi police

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 6: The Delhi cops will produce Neeraj Bishnoi, main Bulli Bai case conspirator, before the court tonight after he was arrested he was arrested in Assam on Wednesday evening. He was nabbed by Assam police hours after their Delhi counterpart shared the information about him.

"Neeraj Bishnoi, main Bulli Bai case conspirator, will be presented in Delhi Court tonight. He has confessed, but most importantly, we've acquired technical evidence required from his laptop & mobile. Whole network has been busted," news agency ANI quotes DCP(IFSO) KPS Malhotra as saying over the arrest of Neeraj Bishnoi.

He has been brought to Delhi by the Delhi Police Special Cell and on Thursday evening.

21-year-old Niraj Bishnoi is the "main conspirator" is arrested for his alleged involvement in the app that has listed hundreds of Muslim women for "auction", police said.

"Delhi Police have been coordinating with us over the matter. Their team reached here on Wednesday morning and by evening, we had located the accused," PTI quotes the officer of Assam Police as saying. "The operation was over in about 12 hours here," he added.

Hundreds of Muslim women were listed for auction on the "Bulli Bai" mobile application with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. The app appeared to be a clone of "Sulli Deals" which triggered a similar row last year.

Bishnoi, a resident of Jorhat who studies in Bhopal, is also the creator of the "Bulli Bai" app on GitHub as well as the main Twitter account holder of "Bulli Bai", police said.

He was arrested by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police. He was taken to Delhi from Jorhat in the afternoon for further investigation, reports PTI.

On the other hand, the cyber cell of Mumbai Police arrested three - a 19-year-old woman, alleged to be the main culprit, from Uttarakhand, a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru and another 21-year-old, also from Uttarakhand.

The Delhi cops filed an FIR against unknown persons for allegedly uploading a doctored picture of a woman journalist on a website on Saturday. The journalist had lodged a complaint and shared a copy on Twitter. PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, January 6, 2022, 17:05 [IST]