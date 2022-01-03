Bulli Bai app case: 21-year-old student arrested in Bengaluru

The new COVID-19 wave could be the worst in Mumbai

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 3: A 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru has been detained by Mumbai Police Cyber Cell in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' application case on Monday. However, the cops have not revealed the identity of the suspect, except for his age, as per a report on ANI.

A case against unknown culprits under relevant sections of IPC and the IT Act has been registered.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police had registered a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons based on complaints that doctored photographs of women were uploaded for auction on 'Bulli Bai' application hosted by GitHub platform. On Sunday, West Mumbai Cyber Police station registered a case against the 'Bulli Bai' app developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app.

As per an ANI report, the case has been registered against the unknown culprits under sections 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc), 153(B) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295(A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 500 (criminal defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act.

Reacting to the issue, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a tweet on Sunday said, "Government of India is working with police organizations in Delhi and Mumbai on this matter."