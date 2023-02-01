YouTube
    Budget 2023: Sitharaman outlines highest ever Rs 2.40 lakh crore boost for Indian Railways

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the last full-fledged Union Budget 2023-2024 announced a Rs 2.40 lakh crore boost for the Indian Railways, increasing the budgetary allocation for the sector.

    "A capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crores has been provided for the Railways. This is the highest ever outlay and about 9x outlay made in 2013-2014," said Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the budget.

    Budget 2023: Sitharaman outlines highest ever Rs 2.40 lakh crore boost for Indian Railways

    Up to 2014, capex on railway was barely Rs 45,980 crore per annum and consequently, the railway was characterised by high levels of inefficiency and highly congested routes unable to meet the growing demand.

    As more projects are taken on hand and several sources of capital funding are developed, capex will increase further in coming years and the railway system will actually emerge as an engine of national growth.

