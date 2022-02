Budget 2022: Rs 60,000 cr allocated to provide tap water connections to 3.8 cr households

Budget 2022 sets the tone for India's 'Amrit Kaal': What does it mean?

New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said Rs 60,000 crore has been allocated to provide tap water connections to 3.8 crore households in 2022-23.

Presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, she said the current coverage of 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' is 8.7 crores. "Of this 5.5 crore households were provided tap water in last two years itself. Allocation of Rs 60,000 crore has been made with an aim to cover 3.8 crore households in 2022-23," she said.

She also informed that the government has decided to extend the period of incorporation by one year up to March 31, 2023, for startups to avail tax incentives.

The finance minister also said the government proposes to increase tax deduction from 10 per cent to 14 per cent on contribution in NPS (National Pension System) by the state government to employees.

