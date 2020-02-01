  • search
Trending Budget 2020 Nirbhaya Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Budget 2020: ₹6,000 cr allocated for BharatNet to connect 1 lakh gram panchayats

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 01: The government on Saturday said Rs 6,000 crore will be allocated for the BharatNet programme in 2020-21 to further enhance broadband connectivity in rural areas.

    With focus on new economy models based on new-age technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), the government also intends to bring out a policy to enable private sector to build data centre parks throughout the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21.

    Budget 2020: ₹6,000 cr allocated for BharatNet to connect 1 lakh gram panchayats

    "Our vision is that all public institutions at the gram panchayat level such as anganwadis, health and wellness centres, government schools, PDS outlets, post offices and police stations -- all will be provided digital connectivity. The fibre to the home (FTTH) connection through BharatNet will link 100,000 gram panchayats this year itself," she said.

    Budget 2020: Five new smart cities to be developed

    It is therefore proposed to provide Rs 6,000 crore to BharatNet program in 2020-21, she added.

    The finance minister noted that the new economy is based on innovations that disrupt established business models. "AI, IoT, 3D printing, drones, data storage, quantum computing etc are all re-writing world economic order. India has already embraced a new paradigm such as sharing economy with aggregator platforms displacing conventional businesses," she said.

    Budget 2020: Govt to bring new education policy, says Sitharaman

    Noting that government has harnessed new technologies to enable direct benefit transfers and financial inclusions on a scale like never before, she said analytics, fintech and IoT are changing life. "It is now a cliche that data is the new oil...To take advantage of this, I propose to bring out soon a policy to enable private sector to build data centre parks throughout the country," Sitharaman said.

    More BUDGET 2020 News

    Read more about:

    budget 2020 nirmala sitharaman

    Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 12:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X