    Buddha Quotes: Inspirational Buddha Quotes on Peace, Life, Love, Happiness, Karma

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 25: Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti, is an auspicious day that marks the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

    The exact date of Vesak is the first full moon in the fourth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. The date varies from year to year in the Gregorian calendar but is typically in May.

    

    However,this year it will be observed on Wednesday, May 26.

    

    Buddham Saranam Gacchami
    Dhamma Saranam Gacchami
    Sangham Saranam Gacchami

    Do not dwell in the past,
    Do not dream of the future,
    Concentrate the mind on the present moment

    Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth.

    Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship.

    You don't need someone to complete you. You just need someone to accept you completely.

    Be patient. Everything comes to you in the right moment

    Trust the wait and embrace the uncertainity. When nothing is certain, anything is possible.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 13:49 [IST]
    X