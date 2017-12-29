BSP youth wing demands resignation of Ananth Hegde over 'Constitution' remark

The BSP youth wing on December 29 staged a protest march from Delhi's Patel Chowk to Parliament Street police station against Union Minister Anant kumar Hegde for his comment on the Indian Constitition, in spite of him tendering an apology in the Lok Sabha.

The protesters yelled slogans against Hegde's statements on the Constituion of India. They also burnt posters, demanding resignation and disciplinary action against Hegde from the ruling party.

The protestors claimes that by creating a controversy Hegde challenged the supremacy of the Consitution of India.

"He is notorius of insulting the law of the land, which is infact the document of our faith & aspiration of the citizens, it is the Consitution that provides us (the citizens ) the right to life with dignity. No one has the audacity to change it. Our fore fathers have worked hard to build it and have protected it since Independence." told BSL youth spokesperson Yogendra P. Singh. national core team BSPYOUTH

OneIndia News