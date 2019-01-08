BSP welcomes reservation for economically weaker sections

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Jan 8: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tuesday welcomed Union Cabinet decision to provide reservation for economically weaker sections of upper castes.

The government on Monday announced 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and higher education for economically weaker sections in the general category and said it would move a constitutional amendment bill to bring it into effect.

The Cabinet approved the move just months before the national election. The constitutional amendment bill is likely to be moved today and the government has decided to extend the Rajya Sabha session by one day.

Also Read | Are you eligible for the 10 per cent quota

However, activists and intellectuals of the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities criticised the government for proposing quotas for the economically weaker sections.

"Reservation is not a poverty alleviation programme. It is a question of representation of people who have been denied that in institutions for millennia. This move is obnoxious and a political stunt," Hindustan Times quoted Vivek Kumar, a professor at JNU, as saying.