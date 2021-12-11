BSF jurisdiction row: Punjab govt moves SC against Centre's decision

A win for AAP in Punjab would cost it Rs 12,000 crore a year: Here is why

Chandigarh, Dec 11: Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the central government's decision to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) to a 50 km belt along the international border in the State.

The matter is expected to come up before a Supreme Court bench after four weeks.

State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu congratulated the legal team said that the fight to retain the federal structure and autonomy of the states has begun.

"I congratulate Punjab and it's legal team to be the 1st to approach the Hon'ble Supreme Court by filing an original suit challenging the notification extending the BSF jurisdiction," Sidhu tweeted.

I congratulate Punjab and it’s legal team to be the 1st to approach the Hon’ble Supreme Court by filing an original suit challenging the notification extending the BSF jurisdiction. — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 11, 2021

"The fight to retain the principles embodied in the constitution i.e. to retain the federal structure and autonomy of the states has begun ... Notice issued to the centre to respond," he added.

Last month, the Centre had amended the BSF Act authorising the guarding force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a 50 km stretch, up from the existing 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

Story first published: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 18:39 [IST]