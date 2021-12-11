YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BSF jurisdiction row: Punjab govt moves SC against Centre's decision

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Dec 11: Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the central government's decision to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) to a 50 km belt along the international border in the State.

    Charanjit Singh Channi

    The matter is expected to come up before a Supreme Court bench after four weeks.

    State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu congratulated the legal team said that the fight to retain the federal structure and autonomy of the states has begun.

    "I congratulate Punjab and it's legal team to be the 1st to approach the Hon'ble Supreme Court by filing an original suit challenging the notification extending the BSF jurisdiction," Sidhu tweeted.

    "The fight to retain the principles embodied in the constitution i.e. to retain the federal structure and autonomy of the states has begun ... Notice issued to the centre to respond," he added.

    Last month, the Centre had amended the BSF Act authorising the guarding force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a 50 km stretch, up from the existing 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

    .

    More PUNJAB News  

    Read more about:

    punjab bsf

    Story first published: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 18:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X