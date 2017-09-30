BSF foils infiltration bid, tunnel unearthed in Arnia sector

Pakistan's nefarious design to infiltrate terrorists through a tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia Sector foiled by Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday.

"An under-construction tunnel was found during sanitisation operation along the international border between Vikram and Patel posts near Damana," the officials said.

The tunnel was 14-feet long when it was detected by the alert troops, the officials said, adding "war-like" store was recovered during the search of the tunnel indicating the presence of armed infiltrators who, however, managed to flee back.

Reacting on the incident, Jitendra Singh, MoS , said, "Whatever method Pakistan uses, Army and BSF is capable of foiling it.

"They've full liberty by governmnet," he said.

Early this month, the BSF had foiled a major "forced infiltration" bid by a group of armed terrorists and gunned down an intruder in the Arnia sector.

Reports said that was a major planned and forced infiltration attempt of the militants with active support of Pakistani Rangers.

(With agency inputs)