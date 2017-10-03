BSF camp attacked: Rajnath compliments security forces for foiling terror attack

New Delhi, Oct 3: Home Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the security forces for successfully eliminating the terrorists involved in an attack on a BSF camp near Srinagar airport in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh said he has spoken to the chiefs of the Border Security Force and Central Reserve Police Force following the suicide attack near the Srinagar airport.

"I have spoken to the DG CRPF and DG BSF. It was a good operation that they have conducted," he told reporters here. The home minister said one Assistant Sub Inspector of the BSF has martyred and two others were injured but they were out of danger.

A group of militants today launched a suicide attack on a BSF camp near the Srinagar Airport, killing the ASI and leaving four security personnel injured. Two militants were killed in the gun-battle that is raging near the airport, forcing brief suspension of air traffic and closure of schools in the vicinity.

