BSEB MTS Recruitment 2017 final result declared, check now

The BSEB MTS Recruitment 2017 final result has been declared. The final result for the written test is available on the official website.

The selection procedure was held in two rounds. The first round was a typing test which was conducted on November 7 and November 8. Candidates who qualified in the typing test were called for a written test.

A total of 610 candidates had been deemed fit for the written test on the basis of their performance in the typing test. The typing test was conducted in both English and Hindi. The results are available on biharboard.ac.in

How to check BSEB MTS Recruitment 2017 results:

Go to biharboard.ac.in

Click on the 'MTS Results' link from the 'What's New' section of the website.

A pdf will open

Download the pdf.

Check the pdf for your roll number

View your result

Take a printout

OneIndia News