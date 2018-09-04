  • search

Bring petrol, diesel under GST immediately: Chidambaram

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 4: Former Union Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram said the Centre and states must act together to bring petrol and diesel under GST immediately.

    File photoof senior Congress leader P Chidambaram
    File photoof senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

    Taking to twitter Chidambaram wrote: "Relentless rise in prices of petrol and diesel is not inevitable. Because the price is built up by excessive taxes on petrol and diesel.
    If taxes are cut, prices will decline significantly."

    "Congress demands that petrol and diesel be brought under GST immediately," he added.

    "The Centre blaming the states is a spurious argument. BJP forgets its boast that BJP is ruling 19 States. Centre and states must act together and bring petrol and diesel under GST," he further said.

    Also Read Rupee hits lifetime low of 71.10 against US dollar

    Petrol and diesel prices in the country touched their highest levels on Monday mainly due to dramatic fall in rupee and a sharp rise in crude oil rates.

    Also Read Fuel prices hit all-time high, petrol Rs 86.56 per litre in Mumbai

    Petrol price in Delhi rose to a record Rs 79.15 a litre and diesel climbed to a fresh high of Rs 71.15, according to price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

    A litre of petrol in Mumbai costs Rs 86.56 on Monday.

    Read more about:

    tharoor fuel hike congress p chidambaram gst

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 1:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 4, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue