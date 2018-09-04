Bring petrol, diesel under GST immediately: Chidambaram

New Delhi, Sep 4: Former Union Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram said the Centre and states must act together to bring petrol and diesel under GST immediately.

Taking to twitter Chidambaram wrote: "Relentless rise in prices of petrol and diesel is not inevitable. Because the price is built up by excessive taxes on petrol and diesel.

If taxes are cut, prices will decline significantly."

"Congress demands that petrol and diesel be brought under GST immediately," he added.

"The Centre blaming the states is a spurious argument. BJP forgets its boast that BJP is ruling 19 States. Centre and states must act together and bring petrol and diesel under GST," he further said.

Petrol and diesel prices in the country touched their highest levels on Monday mainly due to dramatic fall in rupee and a sharp rise in crude oil rates.

Petrol price in Delhi rose to a record Rs 79.15 a litre and diesel climbed to a fresh high of Rs 71.15, according to price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

A litre of petrol in Mumbai costs Rs 86.56 on Monday.