Bring law on Ram Temple soon, communal harmony is at stake: Baba Ramdev

    Lucknow, Nov 24: With the Ram Temple issue taking the centrestage in the national politics, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday urged the BJP-led Union Government to bring in a law to facilitate the construction of shrine at the disputed site soon. He said that if a law is not brought soon then people may take law in their own hands.

    Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File photo)

    "People have lost patience. Bring a law for Ram Mandir or else people will start building it on their own. If people do that, communal harmony could be disturbed. I believe there is no opposition to Ram in country, all Hindus, Muslims and Christians are his descendants," Ramdev told media today.

    There is heavy security in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya ahead of a Dharam Sabha or religious meeting called on Sunday by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to push for the construction of a Ram temple and a two-day visit beginning today by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

    Hundreds of policemen have been deployed at the disputed Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Majid site and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed. Devotees are being allowed darshan at the makeshift temple there in small batches, a senior officer said.

    The Uttar Pradesh Police has sounded a statewide alert, fearing disruption to law and order during the VHP's Dharam Sabha on Sunday, when more than one lakh people are expected to converge in the town. This is expected to be the largest gathering in the town since 1992, when thousands of Kar Sevaks had uprooted barricades and razed the 16th century Babri Masjid on December 6 that year.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 24, 2018, 15:53 [IST]
