    Breathtaking 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse: Dazzling photos from around the world

    New Delhi, June 21: India on Sunday witnessed the magnificent annular solar eclipse 2020, wherein the Sun appears like a ring of fire, and saw the skies turn dark as the Moon overshadowed the mighty Sun. Delhites were left disappointed since overcast weather deprived them of the historic sight.

    Breathtaking Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse: Dazzling photos from around the world

    The annular belt of the eclipse in India passed through cities like Joshimath and Dehradun in Uttrakhand, Sirsa in Haryana, parts of Rajasthan, but the eclipse was witnessed from every corner of the country.

    Annular solar eclipse

    Annular solar eclipse

    An annular solar eclipse will occur when the angular diameter of the Moon falls short of that of the Sun so that it cannot cover up the latter completely. As a result, a ring of the Sun's disk remains visible around the Moon. This gives an image of a ring of fire. ring of fire.

    Hyderabad

    Hyderabad

    Hyderabad: A silhouetted view of an eagle in the backdrop of the solar eclipse in the sky

    Delhi

    Delhi

    A view of the solar eclipse as seen in the sky from New Delhi

    Ring of fire

    Ring of fire

    Dubai

    The Dramatic "Ring of Fire" above Burj Khalifa

    Philippines

    Solar Eclipse 2020 as seen from Bulakan

