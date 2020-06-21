Breathtaking 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse: Dazzling photos from around the world

Annular solar eclipse

An annular solar eclipse will occur when the angular diameter of the Moon falls short of that of the Sun so that it cannot cover up the latter completely. As a result, a ring of the Sun's disk remains visible around the Moon. This gives an image of a ring of fire. ring of fire.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A silhouetted view of an eagle in the backdrop of the solar eclipse in the sky

Delhi

A view of the solar eclipse as seen in the sky from New Delhi

Ring of fire

Dubai

The Dramatic "Ring of Fire" above Burj Khalifa

Solar Eclipse 2020 as seen from Bulakan, Bulacan PH.



Taken from 3:10pm to 4:25pm, June 21, 2020.#SolarEclipse2020 #solareclipse pic.twitter.com/Y3XtNO7uSg — hilpot28 (@hilpot28) June 21, 2020

Philippines

Solar Eclipse 2020 as seen from Bulakan