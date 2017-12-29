Brand Bengaluru: Is a logo enough to win the Karnataka elections?

The Siddaramaiah led Congress government launched a logo for Bengaluru. Aimed at giving the IT capital a brand identity the same is similar to that of New York, London and Amsterdam.

A statement read, " the logo will help to leverage Bengaluru's identity better and create a brand value that could, in turn, stimulate the economy and create jobs by attracting more footfalls."

Brand Bengaluru does sound good, but is a logo sufficient is the million dollar question. The city is plagued with problems galore. The traffic is a nightmare, garbage pile ups have been a huge issue and the poor infrastructure is an issue that will hurt the Congress ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018.

Analysts say that the problems in the city are there for one to see. It is surely an attempt by Siddaramaiah and his government to woo the urban voters. The question is will a logo be sufficient. It appears to be an attempt to change the narrative. While a logo does add value to a city, problems such as pollution in lakes, traffic and crumbling infrastructure cannot be ignored, they also say.

The BJP has traditionally been stronger among the urban voters. Winning the urban votes especially in Bengaluru is key to any political party. However the analysts point out that to win the urban voters, there is an urgent need for change. The government ought to be addressing issues such as water pollution, garbage pile up, nightmarish traffic and potholes. This is what the urban voter would be looking for and for this a logo is not the solution.

OneIndia News