YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories Thrikkakara Election Result 2022 Champawat Election Result 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Brajarajnagar bypoll results: BJD candidate Alaka Mohanty leads with 5,515 votes

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bhubaneswar, Jun 3: Ruling Biju Janata Dal candidate Alaka Mohanty on Friday registered an early lead over her BJP rival in the first round of counting of votes in the Brajrajnagar Assembly by-election, polling for which was held on May 31.

    Brajarajnagar bypoll results: BJD candidate Alaka Mohanty leads with 5,515 votes

    The counting of votes started at 8 AM at the Jharsuguda Engineering College. A total of 20 rounds of counting will be held, Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), S K Lohani said.

    According to the officials, BJD's Alaka Mohanty secured 4,733 votes in the first round of counting followed by BJP candidate Radharani Panda with 1,144 votes and Congress nominee getting 1,014 votes. There are a total of 11 candidates in the fray, they said.

    The by-election was held following the death of sitting BJD MLA Kishore Mohanty in December 2021.

    The EVM vote counting was taken up after the counting of postal ballots.

    The official said the counting process is expected to be over by around 3 pm.

    A three-tier security arrangement comprising CRPF, State Armed Police and District Executive Force is in place at the counting centre, Jharsuguda SP Rahul Jain said.

    Comments

    More RESULTS News  

    Read more about:

    results odisha

    Story first published: Friday, June 3, 2022, 10:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X