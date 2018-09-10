BPSC results 2018 for the 63rd Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam declared

New Delhi, Sep 10: The BPSC results 2018 for the 63rd Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam has been declared by the Bihar Public Service Commission. The results are available on the official website.

The preliminary exam was conducted on 1 July 2018.

A total of 90,697 candidates gave the examination and a total of 4,257 candidates have cleared the examination.

With the result, the Commission has also released the answer keys for General Studies for the exam in booklet series, A, B, C, and D. The link for answer key is just below the link for the result for 63rd Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam. The results are available on http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/.

How to check the BPSC 63rd Combined Competitive Exam Prelims result 2018:

Go to http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/

Click on the link for 63rd Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam result,

The PDF that will open will consist of the roll numbers of all the candidates who had cleared the exam.

Download results

Take a printout