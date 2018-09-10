  • search

BPSC results 2018 for the 63rd Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam declared

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 10: The BPSC results 2018 for the 63rd Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam has been declared by the Bihar Public Service Commission. The results are available on the official website.

    BPSC results 2018 for the 63rd Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam declared

    The preliminary exam was conducted on 1 July 2018.

    A total of 90,697 candidates gave the examination and a total of 4,257 candidates have cleared the examination.

    With the result, the Commission has also released the answer keys for General Studies for the exam in booklet series, A, B, C, and D. The link for answer key is just below the link for the result for 63rd Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam. The results are available on http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/.

    How to check the BPSC 63rd Combined Competitive Exam Prelims result 2018:

    • Go to http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/
    • Click on the link for 63rd Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam result,
    • The PDF that will open will consist of the roll numbers of all the candidates who had cleared the exam.
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    bihar results

    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 8:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 10, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue