Booze lovers queue up as Liquor shops in Varanasi open today amid Covid-19 pandemic

    Varanasi, May 11: There is good news for tipplers. Liquor shops in the Varanasi city were opened on Tuesday amid COVID19 pandemic. The people at the liquor strores have disregarded the COVID-19 protocol amid surge in the daily number of cases testing positive for COVID-19.

    As per the official orders, they are allowed to operate from 7 am to 1 pm.

    Liquor shops that had shut down during the lockdown, were allowed to reopen on May 11. However, they could operate only from 7 am to 1 pm.

    In Prayagraj, after the verbal order, all the liquor stores have opened and since morning, crowds of people have been seen forming lines outside the liquor shops.

    Chhattisgarh govt allows home delivery of liquor amid criticismChhattisgarh govt allows home delivery of liquor amid criticism

    Meanwhile, the Lucknow Wine Association (LWA) has written to the chief minister and chief secretary seeking permission for opening of liquor shops across the state.

    The General Secretary of the Association, Kanhaiyalal Maurya, stated that they are incurring a daily loss of over Rs 100 crore due to the closure of liquor shops in the state.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 12:37 [IST]
    X