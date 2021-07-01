Even Ambedkar would have been slandered as pro-Pakistan by BJP: Mehbooba Mufti

Book Mehbooba Mufti for treason; Petition filed in Bihar court

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Muzaffarpur, July 01: A petition was filed in a court in this north Bihar town on Thursday praying that former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti be booked for treason following her recent comments backing restoration of Article 370 and resumption of dialogue with Pakistan.

A local social activist Chandra Kishore Parashar filed the petition before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate claiming that Mufti's remarks "before and after her recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi" caused him "extreme distress". Modi had recently met leaders of the Gupkar Alliance to discuss prospects of holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Parashar also alleged that the comments of Mufti, who heads the People's Democratic Party, could lead to a fresh spurt in terrorism sponsored from across the border. The petitioner has invoked IPC Sections 109, 110 and 111 (abetment of an offence), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 124 (waging war against Government of India), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

He has also claimed that "mental disturbance" upon perusing reports of Mufti's comments in newspapers and on news channels had compelled him to seek "medical treatment". The petition is expected to be taken up for hearing in due course.

Story first published: Thursday, July 1, 2021, 19:57 [IST]