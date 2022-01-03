YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bombay High Court to shift to hybrid mode from Tomorrow

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jan 03: The Bombay high court (HC) administration on Monday decided to shift to a "hybrid" (virtual/physical) mode of hearing from January 4, 2022, in view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra.

    Bombay High Court to shift to hybrid mode from Tomorrow

    The decision will however, apply only to the principal seat of the court, in Mumbai, and for four days - till January 7 - after which the court administration will review the situation.

    In the hybrid mode, while the hearings will also take place virtually, lawyers will be permitted to argue their cases in person before the judge in the courtroom. However, litigants will be only allowed to enter the premises of the court if they are ordered to remain present. Physical mentioning of matters for urgent hearing will not be permitted. Lawyers will have to send praecipes (an order requesting a writ or a legal document) for urgent hearing of matters by email only.

    The high court judges at the principal seat in Mumbai will hear matters physically on Monday, and will shift to hybrid mode on Tuesday.

    More BOMBAY HIGH COURT News  

    Read more about:

    bombay high court

    Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 14:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X