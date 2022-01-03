Bombay High Court to shift to hybrid mode from Tomorrow

Mumbai, Jan 03: The Bombay high court (HC) administration on Monday decided to shift to a "hybrid" (virtual/physical) mode of hearing from January 4, 2022, in view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra.

The decision will however, apply only to the principal seat of the court, in Mumbai, and for four days - till January 7 - after which the court administration will review the situation.

In the hybrid mode, while the hearings will also take place virtually, lawyers will be permitted to argue their cases in person before the judge in the courtroom. However, litigants will be only allowed to enter the premises of the court if they are ordered to remain present. Physical mentioning of matters for urgent hearing will not be permitted. Lawyers will have to send praecipes (an order requesting a writ or a legal document) for urgent hearing of matters by email only.

The high court judges at the principal seat in Mumbai will hear matters physically on Monday, and will shift to hybrid mode on Tuesday.

