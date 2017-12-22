Adarsh scam: Bombay HC sets aside sanction to prosecute Ashok Chavan

Bombay High Court on Friday sets aside Governor's sanction to prosecute Senior Congress leader and Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan in Adarsh Scam.

Reacting to the decision, Chavan said: "Truth has prevailed. It was a politically motivated, completely uncalled for order from the governor's office."

Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao had earlier given his sanction to prosecute Chavan, who was asked by the Congress party to resign as CM after being implicated in the housing scam.

The CBI has accused Chavan of approving additional floor space index (FSI) for the Adarsh society in posh south Mumbai, and accepting two flats for his relatives in return when he was the chief minister. He is also accused of illegally approving the allotment of 40 per cent of flats to civilians even when the society was originally meant for defence personnel.

OneIndia News