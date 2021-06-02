Bombay HC to hear Goa government's appeal against Tarun Tejpal's acquittal in sexual assault case

My family had to deal with catastrophic fallout of false allegations for 7-and-a-half years: Tarun Tejpal

India

oi-Deepika S

Panaji, June 02: The Goa bench of the Bombay high court will hear the state government's petition challenging the acquittal of Tehelka magazine founder editor Tarun Tejpal in a sexual assault case on Wednesday.

A sessions court in Goa on May 21 acquitted Tejpal of all charges including sexually assaulting his then colleague in a lift of a five-star hotel in Goa in 2013 when they were attending an event.

The 58-year-old former journalist was accused of raping a colleague in an elevator of a five-star hotel in Goa during a Tehelka magazine event in 2013.

According to the complainant, Tejpal raped the woman inside the lift of the hotel on November 7, 2013 and attempted to assault her again the next day. Tejpal, who refuted the charges in court and was subsequently acquitted, had been out on bail since 2014.

The Goa government seeks a re-trial based on the trial court's "lack of understanding of a victim's post-trauma behaviour". In its verdict, the court suggested that the woman did not behave in a manner consistent with a victim of sexual assault.

Goa govt challenges Tehelka founder editor Tarun Tejpal's acquittal in sexual assault case in HC

"The trial court, in its 527-page-judgment, has been influenced by extraneous inadmissible materials and testimonies, graphic details of the past sexual history of the victim, prohibited by law, and has used the same for purposes of censuring her character, and discrediting her evidence. The entire judgment focusses on indicting the complainant witness rather than trying to ascertain the culpable role of the respondent accused (Tejpal)," the appeal read.

Tejpal had faced the trial under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376(2)(f) (person in a position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)k) (rape by a person in a position of control) of the Indian Penal Code.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 9:04 [IST]