    Bomb threat in 3 Mumbai railway stations, Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow; security intensified

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Aug 07: Security has been beefed up at three prominent railway stations in Mumbai and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow after an anonymous call about bombs being placed at these locations.

    But nothing suspicious has been found during the search so far.

    Reportedly, Mumbai police's main control room received the call on Friday night, in which the caller said that bombs have been placed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Byculla, Dadar railway stations and at actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow in Juhu, the police official told PTI.

    "After getting the call, the Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, dog squads and local police personnel rushed to these locations and carried out a search operation," he said.

    "Nothing suspicious has been found so far at these places, but heavy police deployment has been put in place at there," he said, adding that further investigation is on.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 7, 2021, 9:32 [IST]
