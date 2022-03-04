Body takes up more space in flight: Karnataka MLA kicks up row over Naveen’s ‘dead body’ remark

Karnataka student killed in Ukraine: Father accuses Indian Embassy of not reaching out to stranded Indians

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Mar 04: Karnataka MLA Arvind Bellad has kicked up a controversy, for an insensitive comment against the Haveri youth who lost his life in Ukraine recently.

The Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA said instead of a coffin, nearly eight to 10 people can be accommodated on the plane.

"The government is putting in effort to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen. Ukraine is a war zone and everyone is aware of it. Efforts are being made and if possible, the body will be brought back," Bellad told reporters.

"While it is very challenging to bring back those who are alive, it has become even more difficult to bring back the dead because a dead body will consume more space on the flight. Instead, eight to 10 persons can be accommodated in place of a dead body, which would consume more space," said the BJP leader.

In first Indian casualty in the war in Ukraine, a student from Karnataka was killed in shelling in Kharkiv city on Tuesday morning.

Naveen Shekargouda was killed when he stepped out of his bunker to exchange currency and fetch some food, his uncle Ujjanagouda claimed.

Shekaragouda's residence in Chalageri slipped into gloom upon receiving the news of their child killed in the faraway European nation, with a large number of people thronging the house to console the bereaved family.

Shekaragouda complained that no one from the Indian embassy reached the students stuck in Kharkiv, which is witnessing hostilities. His family members said Naveen was in the fourth year of his course in the Kharkiv medical college.

Ujjanagouda said Naveen along with others from Karnataka was stuck in a bunker in Kharkiv.

Story first published: Friday, March 4, 2022, 13:26 [IST]