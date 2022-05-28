YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories IPL Winners List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bodies of 3 sisters, their kids found in well in Jaipur, family alleges dowry death

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, May 28: The bodies of five members of a family, including a newborn baby, were found in a well in the Dudu area here on Saturday with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

    Bodies of 3 sisters

    They used to live in Meeno ka Mohalla. They had left home on the pretext of going to a market on May 25, the police said.

    After they failed to return home, their family members put up missing posters at different locations and lodged a missing complaint with the police, they said.

    "The bodies have been fished out and post-mortem examination is underway, SHO, Dudu, Chetaram said.

    The deceased were identified as sisters Kali Devi (27), Mamta Meena (23) and Kamlesh Meena (20), and Harshit (4) and a 20-day-old baby.

    The three sisters were married to the same family. There are allegations that they were being harassed by their in-laws, the police said, adding that an investigation is underway.

    Comments

    More RAJASTHAN News  

    Read more about:

    rajasthan crime

    Story first published: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 19:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 28, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Desktop Bottom Promotion