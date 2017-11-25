Board exams in Karnataka and these three states to be delayed

Board exams in four states are likely to be delayed. The state boards of Karnataka, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya are waiting for the poll dates to be declared to schedule the class 10 and 12 exams.

Apart from the state boards, the CBSE and CISCE boards too are awaiting the election dates.. The boards have assured that the dates would be finalised soon. The CBSE exam for class 10 will be over in March and for class 12 it would continue in April according to reports.

Last year it may be recalled that the board exams in five states had been postponed due to elections.

OneIndia News