BMC finally wakes up, embarks on demolition drive against illegal structures

Kamla Mills Fire : BMC conducts demolition drive on all 30 restaurant, Watch | Oneindia News

A day after the fire at Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai claimed 14 lives, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has embarked on a demolition drive. The BMC had on Friday said that it was planning a crackdown on all 30 restaurants in the Kamala Mills compound.

Some structures in Lower Parel's Raghuvanshi Mill compound were also demolished. An activist on Friday claimed that he had complained to the BMC many times about the illegal structures in Kamala Mills' premises.

"Investigation is underway, we are taking strict action against those who violated the rules," BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner told news agency ANI.

According to reports, some portion of the rooftop restaurant '1 Above', where the fire broke out, was illegal. A notice was also served by the BMC regarding the illegal construction.

Demolition in Kamala Mills area Kamala Mills is one of the commercial hubs of the financial capital and houses numerous eateries, restaurants, commercial outlets and prominent national media organisations. BMC wakes up after tragedy Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant had lashed out at the BMC and said he would raise the issue in Parliament. "It's not just BMC, fire department, police and all others who give permission are responsible. I will try to raise it in the Parliament. There should be a judicial investigation into the incident," he said. Demolition in Lower Parel's Raghuvanshi Mill compound Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have booked Hratesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Manka of C Grade Hospitality, which manages the pub, along with others, under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). Activists had complained to BMC about illegal structures Fire-fighters took more than three hours to douse the huge flames that leapt up in central Mumbai's nightlife hub. The fire is suspected to have started a little after 12.30 am on Friday and spread quickly.

