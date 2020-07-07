Bluntly put: How NSA Ajit Doval got the Chinese to relent twice

New Delhi, July 07: National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval during his two hour video conference with Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi said that a pre-requisite for the de-escalation would be the PLA moving back from the area, which China has been claiming as its.

Sources tell OneIndia that there were sharp exchanges, but then the two sides settled for an understanding. It required the PLA to reduce its presence and also pull back. Further it was also decided that the PLA would have to pull down structures it had put up.

Doval and Wang are the Special Representatives for border talks.

This is the second time that Doval had bluntly put across the point to China and got them to relent, the first being during the Doklam standoff.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid a surprise visit to Ladakh last week. The decision was kept a secret until the last minute, when the PM landed in Leh.

This entire exercise was coordinated by Doval, CDS, Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General M M Naravane. The presence of the PM had in fact sent out a strong message to the Chinese and gave a clear indication that India will not surrender even an inch of its territory.

This was followed by talks between Doval and Wang Yi. Both representatives held at video call on Sunday, before the the Chinese soldiers were reported to have taken the first steps to move back from the stand-off points in the Galwan area.

Both had a frank and in-depth exchange of views on the recent developments in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas.

Both sides agreed that they should take guidance from the consensus of the leaders that maintenance of peace and tranquility in the India-China border areas was essential for the further development of bilateral relations and that differences should not become disputes.

Both Doval and Yi agreed that it was necessary to ensure at the earliest complete disengagement of troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquility.

In this regard, it was agreed that complete disengagement process must take place expeditiously. It was further agreed that both sides should also ensure a phased and stepwise de-escalation in the India-China border areas. They re-affirmed that both sides should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control and should no take any unilateral action to alter the status quo and also work together to avoid any incident in the future that could disturb peace and tranquility in the border areas.

The Special Representatives agreed that diplomatic and military officials of the two sides should continue their discussions, including the under framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on the India-China border affairs (WMCC) and implement the understanding reached in a timely manner to achieve the above outcomes.

It was also agreed that the two Special Representatives will continue their conversations to ensure full and enduring restoration of peace and tranquility in the India-China border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols.