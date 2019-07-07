Blame them not us says BJP on Karnataka coalition falling like a pack of cards

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, July 07: Rejecting the Congress's allegation that it was trying to topple the Karnataka government, the BJP said that the "feud" between ruling allies Congress and JD(S) is behind the fresh political instability in the state.

BJP media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni asserted that his party had no role in the spate of resignations by the ruling alliance MLAs in Karnataka which has raised questions over the survival of the H D Kumaraswamy-led government. "The reality is that there is a battle for political supremacy within the Congress as well as between it and the JD(S). Siddaramaiah does not want the Kumaraswamy government to continue. This ugly internal politics is behind the instability," he said.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah was the state chief minister before Kumaraswamy.

While the Congress and JD(S) had contested against each other in the 2018 assembly polls, they joined hands to form the government after the BJP emerged as the single largest party.

After 13 MLAs of the ruling alliance submitted their resignations to the assembly speaker on Saturday, the Congress accused the BJP of trying to bring down the government by "buying" MLAs.

"The new word for 'aaya ram gaya ram' is MODI -- mischievously orchestrated defections in India. The Karnataka government which is a joint government having complete majority under our democratic setup is now being sought to be pulled down by defections and resignations," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters.

Taking a dig at Surjewala, Baluni said the Congress leader has little idea about his assembly constituency in Haryana, let alone Karnataka or the country.

"The Congress and the JD(S) are trying to finish off each other. What is clear is that the people of the state have seen the corrupt face of the alliance government," he said.

Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa too asserted that his party had nothing to do with the resignations.

"We will see what will happen in the future... we will take appropriate decision at appropriate time.

The prevailing confusing situation has hampered the development of the state. I am keeping a watch.

"Based on what decision the Speaker will take, we will think about further action," he added.

Asked if the BJP would make any move to stake claim to form the government before the Governor, Yeddyurappa said, "We will not do such things. We will wait and watch the developments that are unfolding."