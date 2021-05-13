Black fungus: Karnataka asks Centre to supply 25,000 dose of Amphotericin B

Bengaluru, May 13: With instances of mucormycosis, also known as the black fungus, coming to light among COVID-19 patients, the Karnataka government has asked the Centre to supply 25,000 doses of Amphotericin B.

"During the video conference Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had with his counterparts in six states, we put forth a demand for 25,000 (doses of) Amphotericin B," Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar told reporters.

The minister said due to the excess use of steroids and diabetes, cases of black fungus are being noticed as post COVID complications. "In Karnataka and Maharashtra such incidents happened. ...," Sudhakar said.

The only medicine to cure it is Amphotericin B, Sudhakar claimed, adding, the state government has placed order to purchase the anti-fungal drug.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday expressed concern over the occurrence of black fungus infection among recovered COVID-19 patients and said the Centre should take it seriously.

The black fungus infection, also known as mucormycosis, is caused by a fungus called mucor. "It is very worrying to see cases of mucormycosis disease among patients who have recovered from coronavirus in various states of the country, including Rajasthan. It has been learnt that this disease is affecting diabetics who have recovered from coronavirus more," Gehlot said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

"The Centre should take it seriously and conduct research to prevent it. Also, medicines and injections needed for the prevention and treatment of this disease such as amphotericin should be arranged so that there is no shortage," he said.

Story first published: Thursday, May 13, 2021, 22:41 [IST]