Centre wants to shift farmers' agitation to Jind in Haryana: Rakesh Tikait

Sampoorna Kranti Diwas to be observed by farmers on June 5

'Release them or arrest us too': Tikait stages dharna, wants farmers to be released

BKU activists burn copies of farm laws

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 06: The Ghaziabad unit of the Bhartiya Kisan Union staged a protest at the district collectorate here and burnt copies of the Centre's three farm laws on Saturday to mark the day of the promulgation of their ordinances last year.

The farmers observed the day as the Sampoorna Kranti Diwas' as per their earlier plans.

Addressing the farmers' gathering, BKU district president Bijendra Singh said the Union government is underestimating farmers.

He said the farm laws for which farmers are protesting on the borders of the national capital have to be scrapped.

Sampoorna Kranti Diwas to be observed by farmers on June 5

Farmers will not go back home till their demands are fulfilled, he said.

The farmers' union had declared to stage protest in front of the BJP leaders' houses.

In a bid to ward off any untoward incident, heavy police deployment had been made in front of the residence of Lok Sabha MP V K Singh, state Health Minister Atul Garg and Ajit Pal and other members of the legislative assemblies from the district, Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, June 6, 2021, 8:43 [IST]