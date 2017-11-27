Bjp's Vijay Goel slams Arvind Kejriwal on Delhi Pollution

BJP's Delhi former President Vijay Goel on 27 November launched a signature wall campaign against pollution in Delhi. Goel came down heavily on the Kejriwal-led Delhi Government for not being able to curb the problem.

Slamming the Odd-even rule suggested by the Aam Aadmi Party Government, Goel said, "Delhi Government should have something more than just excuses to deal with the problem. Creating a drama over odd-even rule will not help,"

Just a few weeks back AAP minister Gopal Rai slammed the Centre for mot doing anything to tackle the pollution menace in Delhi. Refuting Rai's statement Goel said, "Tell the AAP to give it in writing that they cannot do anything. The Centre has been doing all that it can to improve the condition."

He also said that through his campaign, he wants to spread awareness among the citizens and also wants to build pressure on the AAP government so that a permanent solution is achieved and the issue is not raised only when the problem arrives.

Apart from worsening air pollution, 347 fresh cases of dengue have been reported in Delhi in last one week. The total cases of dengue have crossed 8800 mark in 2017.

OneIndia News