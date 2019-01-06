BJP’s poll in-charges: Piyush Goyal for TN, Nadda gets UP

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Jan 6: The BJP on Saturday appointed Union ministers J P Nadda and Piyush Goyal as Lok Sabha election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu respectively, days after it made similar appointments for 17 states.

A BJP statement said Nadda, who enjoys the trust of Modi and party president Amit Shah, will be overall in-charge for the state that sends 80 members, more than any other state, to the Lok Sabha.

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be in-charge for Delhi, former minister Kalraj Mishra for Haryana.

Avinash Rai Khanna has been roped in for Tripura, and Jammu and Kashmir but the party may appoint more senior leaders as in-charge for these states, sources said.

Goyal has been given the responsibility for Puducherry, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

BJP general secretary Muralidhar Rao will be the Lok Sabha election in-charge for Karnataka, the statement said.