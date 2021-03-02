'Priority is to stop BJP at all costs': RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav announces support to TMC

BJP will stop 'Love Jihad', cow smuggling in Bengal if voted to power: Yogi at Malda rally

New Delhi, Mar 02: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday attacked the West Bengal government over cow smuggling and "love jihad" issues in the poll-bound state.

He promised that cow smuggling will be stopped within a day if the BJP is voted to power in the state.

"'Love jihad is being executed here [West Bengal]. We made a law in Uttar Pradesh. But there is appeasement politics here [West Bengal]. So the state government is unable to stop cow smuggling and love jihad. These are dangerous activities that will show results in the time to come," Adityanath said while addressing a rally in Malda district''s Gazole.

Claiming that the raising of ''Jai Shri Ram'' slogan is not allowed in West Bengal, Adityanath said that the people of the state will give a befitting reply to the TMC government for "playing with their religious sentiments".

'Should have discussed': Anand Sharma slams party's tie-up with ISF in Bengal

"Jai Shri Ram slogan is not allowed in West Bengal, but people won''t allow this to continue. ''Love Jihad'' incidents are happening in Bengal. In Uttar Pradesh, we have made a law to stop such incidents but the TMC government has failed to stop both cow smuggling and ''Love Jihad''," he said.

"If the BJP is voted to power in West Bengal, we will stop cow smuggling within 24 hours," he added.

Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.