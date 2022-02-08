BJP UP poll manifesto promises free electricity, punishment for indulging in 'love jihad' & more

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 8: The BJP, in Uttar Pradesh poll manifesto, has promised to give free electricity for irrigation purpose for farmers in the next five years if Yogi Adityanath's government comes to power again.

The saffron party has promised to provide free scooters to meritorious girls under Rani Laxmibai Yojana."We have decided that in the next 5 years, free irrigation facility will be provided to all farmers, payment to be given to sugarcane farmers within 14 days. Free travel for women above 60 yrs of age and free scooties to meritorious female college students," Amit Shah said during the launch of the poll manifesto.

The announcement was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the release of the election manifesto titled 'Lok Kapyan Sankalp Patra 2022' for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Under the Swami Vivekanand Yuva Shashaktikaran Yojana, two crore tablets and smartphones will be given, said the manifesto. It said one "well-equipped" government hospital will be built in every district of the state, BJP said.

In the next 5 years, the government will strengthen wheat and paddy purchase at MSP, BJP said in its manifesto for UP polls. Also, the saffron party promised 10-year punishment and Rs 1 lakh fine for those indulging in 'love jihad'.

General Bipin Rawat Defence Industrial Corridor in Bundelkhand will be completed in a record time, it said.

Shah urged the voters to ensure BJP's victory with 300 seats to implement all the poll promises. "BJP UP team has given form to this 'Sankalp Patra'. It is not just a 'ghoshna patra', it is UP govt's resolution... the 2017 'Sankalp Patra' had 212 resolutions, of which 92 have been fulfilled. We do what we say," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

The document was released barely a couple of days before the state goes to the first phase of polling on Thursday.