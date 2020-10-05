BJP looks at plan B after LJP chief Chirag Paswan decides to go solo

Patna, Oct 05: The BJP will take a fresh look at its Bihar candidates after ally Chirag Paswan's move to go solo has recast political calculations ahead Bihar assembly polls. Reports suggest that the party plans to tweak its strategy and its choice of candidates, given the changed caste equations.

Bihar in-charge Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi along with other senior leaders are set to meet at the party chief JP Nadda home today in this regard.

Chirag Paswan, the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), announced yesterday that he would not contest the polls as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and posed a direct challenge to Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United.

Chirag Paswan has also made his liking for Prime Minister Modi clear while rejecting Nitish Kumar as his leader.

He further declared that he would put up candidates opposite Nitish Kumar's party Janata Dal-United (JDU) but avoid seats being contested by the BJP.

Earlier on Thursday, Chirag Paswan held seat-sharing talks with BJP president J P Nadda, eyeing to contest as many as 143 seats in the upcoming polls.

The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.