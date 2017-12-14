BJP to sweep hill state with 38 seats, predicts ABP exit poll

The BJP is all set to dethrone Congress from power in Himachal Pradesh and sweep the upcoming Assembly elections, opinion poll conducted by ABP News has found.

According to ABP News-CSDS exit poll, the BJP is likely to get 45 per cent vote share, Congress 42 per cent and Others 13. Translating it into number of seats, the BJP is likely to win 35-41 seats, Congress 26-32 and Others 0-2 in the 68-member Assembly.

In 2012, the Congress had won 36 of the 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh with a 42.81 per cent vote share, while the BJP bagged 26 seats with a 38.47 per cent vote share.

Himachal Pradesh on November 9 recorded a voter turnout of 74 percent, highest ever in the state where the BJP is seeking to dislodge the Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government on the issue of corruption while deflecting attacks by rivals on demonetisation and GST. It has a total of 50,25,941 voters.

Political observers had predicted a neck and neck contest between the BJP and the Congress as there was no clear wave in favour of any party.

OneIndia News