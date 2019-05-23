BJP surges ahead, snatches Hindi Heartland back

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 23: Early trends show that the BJP has made a comeback in the Hindi heartland. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is leading in 49, while the SP-BSP is ahead in 19. Similar trends have been witnessed in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where the party lost to the Congress in the assembly elections held last year.

In Rajasthan, the BJP is ahead all 25 seats. The BJP had lost to the Congress in the assembly elections held here last year. Even in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has a lead in 27 seats, while the Congress is leading in just two seats.

The NDA is also ahead in 32 seats in Bihar, while the UPA is ahead in 2. The BJP also has a mammoth lead in Maharashtra, where it is ahead in 42 as opposed to the 2 by the Congress.

BJP crosses half-way mark in terms of leads; NDA approaches 300 mark

For the UPA, the solace comes from South India. It is ahead in 20 seats in Kerala. Its ally the DMK has a major lead in Tamil Nadu. The DMK is ahead in 33 seats, while BJP ally AIADMK is ahead only in 3 seats. In Telangana, it has been a TRS show, while in Andhra Pradesh the YSRCP is ahead in 14.

In states such as Haryana the BJP is way ahead with leads in 9 seats. The Congress on the other hand has made gains in Punjab where it is ahead in 8 seats. In Delhi, the BJP is ahead in all 7 seats.

The big picture however is from West Bengal. The BJP is in double digits with leads in 14 seats.

The TMC on the other hand is leading in 16 seats.