BJP shreds Kejriwal's demand for Lakshmi on notes; calls it his 'new mask'

New Delhi, Oct 26: Soon after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urged Centre to print photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on fresh currency notes, BJP launched an attack on the AAP leader for trying to be overly Hindu.

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleged that several AAP ministers and leaders in Gujarat have abused Hindu Gods in the past and they were still in the party.

"Their (AAP) minister, Gujarat chief, and leaders have abused Hindu gods and said many things and yet, they are in the party. They're bringing new tactics to save face in polls. Those who objected to Ram Mandir have come with a new mask," Tiwari said.

BJP leader Sambit Patra said that Kejriwal who earlier mocked a film on Kashmiris is now pretending to be religious.

"Arvind Kejriwal's politics is now taking a U-turn... He's the same man who declined to ever go to Ayodhya's Ram Temple, claiming God won't accept the prayers offered there... he's the same man who laughed and called exodus of Kashmiri Pandits a lie, in Parliament," said Sambit Patra.

Introduce currency notes with images of Ganesh-Laxmi': Kejriwal appeals to Centre

Reacting to the statement, Congress dubbed Kejriwal B team of BJP and RSS.

"He is B team of BJP & RSS. He doesn't have any understanding. It is his vote politics. If he goes to Pakistan, he can also say that I am Pakistani, so vote for me," said Congress' Sandeep Dikshit.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to Centre to put up Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi's images along with Mahatma Gandhi's picture on our fresh currency notes.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 14:20 [IST]