    BJP sends two central leaders to Uttarakhand

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 06: The BJP on Saturday dispatched two central leaders to Uttarakhand amid indications that a section of state party leaders are unhappy with Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

    Trivendra Singh Rawat
    Trivendra Singh Rawat

    Official sources said that party national vice president and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh and general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam have been meeting state party leaders to receive feedback over a variety of issues.

    They declined to comment on reports that the party is mulling a change of guard in the state, where assembly polls are due early next year.

    The development has assumed significance because of the BJP's decision to send two senior leaders to the state. Riding on pro-Modi sentiments, the BJP had won 57 seats in the 2017 elections to the 70-member state assembly.

    Rawat was named as its chief ministerial choice after the polls.

