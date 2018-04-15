BJP sees red as Dinesh Gundu says, Adityanath not a Yogi but Dongi

There was another Mani Shankar Aiyer moment in Karnataka. This time it was the turn of KPCC working president, Dinesh Gundu Rao who took on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath.

The PM should sack him as he is not a Yogi but a Dongi (fake), Rao said while taking part in a candle lit protest held by the KPCC against the rape incidents in UP and Jammu.

Gundu Rao said if Adityanath came to Karnataka he should be sent him back. "If he comes next time to Karnataka, he should be beaten with your sandals. Drive him out," he said.

The BJP has come down heavily on these statements and has decided to launch a state wide agitation against the comments. Party general Secretary Ravi Kumar told reporters that the BJP demanded an apology from AICC president Rahul Gandhi. " Gandhi should apologise and sack Rao. The BJP would launch statewide agitation against Rao and the Congress party."

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

