BJP says will not stake claim to form government in Puducherry

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Puducherry, Feb 22: The BJP said on Monday that it will not stake a claim to form the government in Puducherry after the V Narayanswamy government lost the trust vote today.

The BJP said that the worst chaser in the history of the Union Territory has come to a close with the fall of the Congress led government.

BJP state unit president V Saminathan, said that they will not form a government at this stage. He said that with the blessings of the people and the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi an NDA government will be formed. Along with All India NR Congress and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam we will build a new bright future for the people of Puducherry, he also said.

The UT's finances have been looted in the past five years. The money meant for the people, which was sent from the Centre for jobs, ration, roads, healthcare and education has been misused. A culture of corruption and exaltation is the only thing that the Congress and DMK have given the people. The people of the UT will teach them a lesson in the coming elections, he also said.