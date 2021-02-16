PM Modi wants to 'hand over' entire agriculture business to his 'two friends', alleges Rahul

BJP’s take on Rahul Gandhi: A migrant leader who has taken refuge in Kerala

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thrissur, Feb 16: BJP on Tuesday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him a "migrant leader" who has taken "shelter" in Kerala after being rejected by people of Amethi, once a stronghold of his family.

Targeting Gandhi, who represents Kerala's Wayanad seat in Lok Sabha, on the Sabarimala women entry issue, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi claimed that the national leadership and state leadership of the Congress have taken two different stands on the matter.

He urged Gandhi to clear his position on the issue of faith. In a bid to woo Christian votes in the state, Joshi, who is the party's election incharge for Kerala, also cited the "appeasement of Islamist fundamentalists" by the Congress and ruling Left in the state while raking up the issue of conversion of the Hagia Sophia church into a mosque in Turkey.

In this context, he cited the statement of a leader of Muslim League, a key Congress ally, reportedly favouring the Turkish President Erdogan's controversial decision.

Addressing a press conference here to highlight the preparations for the BJP's ''Vijay Yatra'' from Kasaragod on February 21, Mr Joshi claimed Mr Gandhi was a migrant leader who did nothing for the development of Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh despite being elected thrice from there.

"There was no development. In fact, there was no X-Ray machine in the public health facility in his constituency," Joshi alleged.

He said after being rejected by the people there, Gandhi has now taken "shelter" in Kerala and claimed people of the state will also understand that by supporting Congress party, they are not going to gain anything.

On the Sabarimala issue, the BJP leader alleged Gandhi supported the Supreme Court verdict granting entry of women of all age groups into the ancient hill shrine. However, the state leadership of the Congress took a different stand on the matter, he said.