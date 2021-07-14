Explained: Can Mukul Roy be disqualified as MLA for jumping from BJP to TMC

Suvendu Adhikari did come to my house but I didn't meet him: SG Tushar Mehta

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari moves SC seeking transfer of Mamata Banerjee's poll petition out of Calcutta HC

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, July 14: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has moved the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of Mamata Banerjee's petition, challenging his election from Nandigram be transferred to any other high court other than Calcutta High Court.

Earlier in the day, Calcutta High Court directed that notice be served upon Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, whose victory from Nandigram in the assembly elections was challenged by her.

Justice Shampa Sarkar directed that Banerjee's election petition will be taken up for hearing on August 12.

EVMs used in Nandigram, where Mamata Banerjee lost, should be preserved: Calcutta High Court

The judge directed that in the meantime, notice be served upon Adhikari, a BJP MLA, and other parties in the matter.

Justice Sarkar held that as per a report received by her bench from the high court administration, the election petition was filed in compliance with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

The court also directed the Election Commission to preserve all records and devices related to the polls in Nandigram.

The matter was reassigned to the bench of Justice Sarkar by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal after Justice Kausik Chanda recused himself from hearing the Trinamool Congress chief''s petition.

As per the result declared by the Election Commission, Adhikari defeated Banerjee by a margin of 1,956 votes.