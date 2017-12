Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the party has handed massive jolt to BJP.

Speaking for this first time after the election results, Gandhi said,''This is a good result for us. BJP's propaganda has failed, we have given a massive jolt to the BJP.''

Rahul said,''I got to know that people in Gujarat do not approve of Modi Ji's model, the marketing & propaganda is very good but it is hollow from the inside, they could not answer our campaign.''

OneIndia News